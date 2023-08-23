Himachal CM Sukhu congratulates ISRO scientists for success of Chandrayaan-3

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the scientists of ISRO for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South pole of the lunar surface. Sukhu said that it was a historical and memorable moment for India as it became the first country in the world to soft land on the South pole of the moon.

He said that scientists of the country have proved their mettle and brought laurels in the field of Space and have been working day and night for the last 40 days to achieve the feat. It is the triumph of the scientists of India, he said. He said that the first Prime Minister of India Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru established the Space Research Agency in 1962, paving the way for laying the strong foundation for the Indian Space expeditions.

After the lander module Vikram of the country's third lunar mission made a safe and soft landing, Somanath said, "India is on the Moon". Officials at India's space agency ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.

PM Modi who is attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg watched the live telecast and as soon as the touchdown happened he sported a big smile and waved the tricolour. The countdown of the Vikram hovered at 150 metres, then 130 metres, and 50 metres and decelerated as approached the moon's service before finally touching down on the lunar surface.

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil. This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite. (ANI)

