SBSP chief Rajbhar targets Akhilesh Yadav, says opposition parties in UP on losing wicket  

With parties in Uttar Pradesh beginning their preparations for Lok Sabha elections next year, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that opposition parties in the state were on a losing wicket and were getting weak. He also hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over purported comments of his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SBSP is now part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. "We don't lie, we say what we have to say. Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone," Rajbhar told ANI.

"Don't know in politics when and where the leader will go," he said, adding that parties such as SP, BSP and Congress are losing ground in Uttar Pradesh. SBSP had fought the 2022 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) but the relationship soured later.

The party joined BJP-led NDA in July this year. (ANI)

