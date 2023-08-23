J-K's green vision takes root: NGOs, CUF launch afforestation drive to back LG's initiative

In a remarkable endeavour to bolster the green cover and ecosystem restoration in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Green J-K Drive. This initiative has garnered significant support from NGOs, with the collaborative efforts of Green India Mission J-K and the CUF team.

Under the guidance of Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), NGO SUPPORT, in conjunction with the CUF team, took a stride towards ecological restoration by planting 600 saplings at the Bajalta site. As part of this extensive afforestation campaign, the NGOs plan to nurture over ten thousand saplings in the coming year. "Plant the Future," a commendable initiative by NGO SUPPORT, aligns seamlessly with the Government's Green India Mission, which strives to enhance green cover and achieve carbon offsetting.

With a dedicated commitment to the cause, NGO SUPPORT and CUF J-K have devoted a substantial 33 per cent of the sprawling 900 kanals of land at the CUF site to support LG Manoj Sinha's Jammu and Kashmir Green Drive Mission. This united effort aims to synergize with the larger Green India Mission for a greener and healthier future. The launch event witnessed the presence of esteemed stakeholders from various sectors and departments, exemplifying the collective determination towards this ecological cause. Among the attendees were Arshad Malik, Chander Kotwal PCC J-K, DYSP Albeena Malik, Mohd Rafi and Team, Shamim Malik Sarpanch Bajalta, and dedicated panchayat members, along with prominent figures such as Annil K Suri, Board of Director at NGO SUPPORT, Adeep Mehta, Rotary Chairperson, Kunwar Rani Ritu Singh, Founder of Maharaja Hari Singh Foundation, and others.

Navneet Kour, Founder and Chairperson of NGO SUPPORT, said, "As responsible citizens, our volunteers at NGO SUPPORT are dedicated to driving the transition towards a sustainable future. This initiative not only advances environmental goals but also fosters rural livelihoods and sustainable communities. It reflects our sense of duty towards the environment and encourages participation from CUF employees, NGO SUPPORT volunteers, and the local community." Furthermore, BPCL's engagement in constructing the CUF for these Oil Marketing Companies further underscores the private sector's commitment to environmental responsibility. Kour also highlighted the vital role that NGOs play as intermediaries between the government and the private sector, expressing gratitude for the government's support in enhancing NGO effectiveness in endeavours like afforestation.

"Enhancing Green India Mission as an Executive Member and Founder of NGO SUPPORT, I remain steadfast in my belief in environmental protection and green development in the J-K Union Territory," shared Navneet Kour, encapsulating the resolute dedication to ecological preservation and growth. (ANI)

