Himachal govt allocates Rs 165.22 crore for restoration works 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that Rs. 165.22 crore had been released to all the Deputy Commissioners and the line departments in the State for the restoration works.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:18 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that Rs 165.22 crore has been released to all the Deputy Commissioners and the line departments in the State for the restoration works. The Chief Minister said that Rs. 74 crore had been released to the Jal Shakti Department for restoration and maintenance of water supply schemes, Rs. 14.50 crore has been allocated to the Public Works Department for undertaking repair of damaged roads and bridges.

Apart from this, Rs. 3.70 crore, Rs. 2 crore each have been released to HPSEBL, Horticulture and Agriculture Departments respectively for providing immediate relief. Further, Rs. 63.07 crore had been allocated to all the Deputy Commissioners for providing relief to the affected families for undertaking repair works. Besides, Rs. 4.95 crore has also been released to Deputy Commissioners Kangra, Solan and Shimla for repair and construction of damaged houses.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the Deputy Commissioners and line departments to speed up the repair of damaged schemes and provide immediate relief to the affected families. He said that there would be no paucity of funds for undertaking repair and maintenance of damaged works and providing relief to the affected. He said that the State Government was working round the clock to ensure safety of life and properties.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to remain vigilant in view of the heavy rain forecast in the next 48 hours. He also expressed grief over the death of six persons in Mandi and Shimla districts due to rain-related incidents during the last 12 hours. (ANI)

