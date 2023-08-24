Left Menu

MP: Indore secures 1st position, Bhopal 5th in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023

According to a release, in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakhs in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023, Indore has secured the first position, Bhopal ranked fifth, Jabalpur 13th and Gwalior 41st.

24-08-2023
MP: Indore secures 1st position, Bhopal 5th in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023
Indore city (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Information Technology (IT) hub of Madhya Pradesh, Indore has added a new feather to its cap as it has secured first position in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023 conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board. According to a release, in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakhs in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023, Indore has secured the first position, Bhopal ranked fifth, Jabalpur 13th and Gwalior 41st.

Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dang has congratulated the departmental officers and employees for the success in the efforts being made towards environmental conservation. Principal Secretary Environment Gulshan Bamra said that in the category of cities with a population of 3 lakh to 10 lakh, Sagar got 10th place in the country with 188.02 points. Among cities with less than three lakh population, Dewas has secured 6th position in the country with a score of 180. Last year, Dewas secured the first position with 175.05 marks out of 200. Indore got 187 out of 200, Bhopal 181, Jabalpur 172 and Gwalior 114.

In the Survey, two of the first five position have been secured by Madhya Pradesh for cities with a population of more than 10 lakhs. Indore stood first, Agra second, Thane third, Srinagar fourth and Bhopal fifth, it further read. Self-assessment is also done by the cities on the online portal "PRAN" in the National Clean Air Programme for the purpose of pollution control. Cities are required to submit reports on activities and measures implemented with respect to solid waste, road dust, construction and demolition waste management, control of vehicular emissions and industrial pollution, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

