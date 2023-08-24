Fire team rescues couple from drowning under railway bridge in Chandigarh

The fire team of Motor Control Center (MCC) on Wednesday rescued a couple stuck in water under the railway bridge, industrial area Phase-1 in Chandigarh, officials said. According to the information, "A car was stuck in the water in the morning at 6.35 a.m. and called the fire department for rescue. The fire team immediately reached the site and the crew led by leading Fireman Akin Kumar accompanied by Firemen Naresh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Jagtar Singh, Hakumat Singh and driver Amit Redhu rescued the couple from drowning."

The Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, IAS appreciated the efforts of the Firemen and asked all the fire teams to be alert during rains in the coming days. Moreover, she also directed the engineers of the public health wing to be in the field to clear any kind of waterlogging in the city immediately and report the same to her. (ANI)

