Left Menu

Fire team rescues couple from drowning under railway bridge in Chandigarh

The fire team of Motor Control Center (MCC) on Wednesday rescued a couple stuck in water under the railway bridge, industrial area Phase-1 in Chandigarh, officials said. 

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:19 IST
Fire team rescues couple from drowning under railway bridge in Chandigarh
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fire team of Motor Control Center (MCC) on Wednesday rescued a couple stuck in water under the railway bridge, industrial area Phase-1 in Chandigarh, officials said. According to the information, "A car was stuck in the water in the morning at 6.35 a.m. and called the fire department for rescue. The fire team immediately reached the site and the crew led by leading Fireman Akin Kumar accompanied by Firemen Naresh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Jagtar Singh, Hakumat Singh and driver Amit Redhu rescued the couple from drowning."

The Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, IAS appreciated the efforts of the Firemen and asked all the fire teams to be alert during rains in the coming days. Moreover, she also directed the engineers of the public health wing to be in the field to clear any kind of waterlogging in the city immediately and report the same to her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023