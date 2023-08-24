Tripura CM celebrates Chandrayaan-3 success, congratulates ISRO's scientists for achievement

As India scripted history on Wednesday with the Chandryaan-3 successfully performing a soft landing on the moon, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrated its success by participating in an event organized by state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Tripura CM is seen holding an Indian flag in his hand as a part of the celebration.

"Attended the joyful success celebration of #Chandrayaan_3 near Ujjayanta Palace. This historic moment has been possible due to the sincere efforts of team @isro. I congratulate our Scientists for this achievement," Tripura CM posted on X (formerly Twitter). The main event was held at Agartala in front of the Ujjayanta Palace under the leadership of Tripura CM.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully after a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. India's success in landing the spacecraft on the Moon's south pole comes days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same region.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, descending and tilted to a horizontal position ahead of landing. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)