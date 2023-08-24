West Bengal Governor congratulates team of Chandrayaan mission

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday congratulated the team of Chandrayaan mission scientists on their success and allied establishments for their unparalleled achievement. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the world realize how we can conquer the inner space through yoga. Now Chandrayan has proclaimed that we can conquer outer space as well. Our scientists have brought laurels to science and glory to the nation", said the Governor.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully after a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. India's success in landing the spacecraft on the Moon's south pole comes days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same region.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, descending and tilted to a horizontal position ahead of landing. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)