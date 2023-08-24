Left Menu

"ISRO's achievement reflects saga of continuity in fantastic way," Jairam Ramesh on Chandrayaan-3 successful landing 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday termed ISRO’s achievement in executing the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander module a "saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way".

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:21 IST
"ISRO's achievement reflects saga of continuity in fantastic way," Jairam Ramesh on Chandrayaan-3 successful landing 
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday termed ISRO's achievement in executing the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module a "saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way". "ISRO's achievement today reflects a saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way...ISRO's accomplishments have always been anchored in self-reliance," Jairam Ramesh said.

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander made the soft landing on Wednesday at 6.04 PM, making India the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Jairam Ramesh said that the ISRO's achievement is a reflection of collective team spirit. "They reflect collective team spirit. They reflect partnerships. They reflect enterprise. In my view, they also reflect phenomenal teamwork. It's a matter of great pride for all Indians. The entire world today is looking up to ISRO and acknowledges the achievement of ISRO. And for us, it's a matter of special pride," Jairam Ramesh said.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including school's science centres, and public institutions. ISRO made the live action available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023