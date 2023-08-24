Andhra: Divisional Railway Manager inspects Diesel Loco Shed in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam(Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division, Saurab Prasad, inspected the diesel locomotive shed in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He inspected various facilities at the Loco Shed, said officials.

He inspected Wheel Change section where modification has been done for the Breather Valve and wheel widening etc. Later the DRM inspected Power Assembly Bench where clutch overhauling of diesel locos used to done in the shed.

Further, he inspected Small Motor bench section and Metallurgical laboratory. The DRM also inspected New Shed where he inquired about Isolation Procedure, various types of components etc. DRM inspected the under gear maintenance depot, locos at the shed. He interacted with the Senior Supervisors at the shed to know the working and review of developmental activities. A presentation was given by the Diesel Loco Shed officials on various aspects of the shed and modernization works they are dealing at the shed. Senior officials of the shed and electrical department accompanied DRM during his inspection, the officials said. (ANI)

