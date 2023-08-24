Left Menu

Andhra: Divisional Railway Manager inspects Diesel Loco Shed in Visakhapatnam

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division, Saurab Prasad, inspected the diesel locomotive shed in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He inspected various facilities at the Loco Shed, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:22 IST
Andhra: Divisional Railway Manager inspects Diesel Loco Shed in Visakhapatnam
DRM Saurab Prasad inspected the diesel locomotive shed in Visakhapatnam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Visakhapatnam(Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division, Saurab Prasad, inspected the diesel locomotive shed in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He inspected various facilities at the Loco Shed, said officials.

He inspected Wheel Change section where modification has been done for the Breather Valve and wheel widening etc. Later the DRM inspected Power Assembly Bench where clutch overhauling of diesel locos used to done in the shed.

Further, he inspected Small Motor bench section and Metallurgical laboratory. The DRM also inspected New Shed where he inquired about Isolation Procedure, various types of components etc. DRM inspected the under gear maintenance depot, locos at the shed. He interacted with the Senior Supervisors at the shed to know the working and review of developmental activities. A presentation was given by the Diesel Loco Shed officials on various aspects of the shed and modernization works they are dealing at the shed. Senior officials of the shed and electrical department accompanied DRM during his inspection, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023