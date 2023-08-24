Mizoram bridge collapse: 18 bodies recovered, 3 injured persons rescued

Aizawal (Mizoram) [India], August 24 (ANI): The National Disaster Relief Force and Quick Response Team have recovered 18 bodies so far and rescued three injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizwal district. Rescue operations continued till Wednesday evening. The incident took place near Sairang village located around 21 kms from district headquarters Aizawal around 9.30 am.

The statement issued on Wednesday said that postmortem is being conducted by a team from Zoram Medical College, (ZMC) and Civil Hospital, Aizawl. "The bodies will be embalmed and will be handed over to the railway department for transportation to respective home villages," read a statement by the government. "One injured worker was rescued from the top of one of the bridge pillars. Two QRT officials namely Lalhriatzuala and Lalfakzuala brought down the injured worker rappeling down the 100m high pillar," the statement further added.

A rescue and recovery operation was started on Wednesday. "Eighteen dead bodies have been recovered so far and three injured persons were rescued, while search and rescue operations are going on. Medical teams from Civil Hospital, Lengpui and Sairang PHC provided medical aid. The YMA is also playing a crucial part in the rescue operation," it added.

Rescue operations are still underway in coordination with BSF, NDRF and Police. All possible assistance is being provided at the site, it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) while Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of each deceased.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga expressed his condolences saying, "Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy." Railways authorities have formed a high-level committee to probe into the matter. (ANI)

