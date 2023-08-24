Left Menu

World sees optimism, confidence in Indian economy: PM

For us MSME means maximum support to micro, small and medium enterprises, he said.Further, he said that the proposed Jaipur Initiative to foster seamless flow of information to MSMEs will address the challenge of inadequate access to market and business related information faced by the sector.I am confident that you will work collectively to ensure that the global trading system gradually transitions into a more representative and inclusive future, he added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:05 IST
World sees optimism, confidence in Indian economy: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is seen as a combination of openness, opportunities and options as the world sees optimism and confidence in the Indian economy.

In a video message at the G20 Trade and Investment Minister's meeting here, the prime minister said that during the last nine years, India has become the fifth largest global economy and it has increased its competitiveness and enhanced transparency.

''Today we see global optimism and confidence in the Indian economy. India is seen as a combination of openness, opportunities and options,'' he said.

India has expanded digitisation and promoted innovation and it has moved away from red tape to red carpet and liberalised FDI flows, he said.

''Above all we have brought policy stability,'' he said, adding, ''we are committed to make India the third largest global economy in the next few years.'' He further said that the global uncertainties have tested the world economy and as members of the G20, it is the responsibility of the countries to rebuild confidence in international trade and investments.

''We must build resilient and inclusive global value chains that can withstand future shocks. In this context, India's proposal to create a generic framework for mapping global value chains is important,'' Modi said.

He added that this framework aims to assess vulnerabilities, minimise risks and enhance resilience.

About increasing growth of e-commerce, the prime minister said that there is a need to work collectively to ensure equitable competition between large and small sellers.

''We also need to address the problem faced by consumers in fair price discovery and grievance handling mechanisms,'' he said, adding that there is a need to put special focus on MSMEs as they account for 60 to 70 per cent of employment and contribute 50 per cent to the global GDP.

''They need our continued support... For us MSME means maximum support to micro, small and medium enterprises,'' he said.

Further, he said that the proposed ''Jaipur Initiative to foster seamless flow of information to MSMEs'' will address the challenge of inadequate access to market and business related information faced by the sector.

''I am confident that you will work collectively to ensure that the global trading system gradually transitions into a more representative and inclusive future,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023