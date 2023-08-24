South Korea PM urges Japan's transparency on Fukushima wastewater release
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:11 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged Japan on Thursday to transparently and responsibly disclose information on its wastewater release from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant for the next 30 years.
Han's remark at a press conference came soon after Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the plant into the Pacific Ocean earlier in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fukushima
- South Korean
- Han Duck-soo
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China, Russia submit technical queries to Japan on Fukushima water discharge
South Korean activists protest against Fukushima water discharge
Blinken says US satisfied with Japan's plans to release water from Fukushima
Japan mothers' group fears Fukushima water release could revive health concerns
Japan's Kishida to meet ministers over start date for Fukushima water release