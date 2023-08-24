South Korea PM urges Japan's transparency on Fukushima wastewater release

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged Japan on Thursday to transparently and responsibly disclose information on its wastewater release from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant for the next 30 years.

Han's remark at a press conference came soon after Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the plant into the Pacific Ocean earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)