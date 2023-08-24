Air strike injures seven people in Ukraine's Dnipro - official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:12 IST
An early morning missile strike injured seven people in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said on Thursday.
Three men and four women were among the wounded, he said.
