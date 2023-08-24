Left Menu

Markets rally in early trade on firm global trends, foreign fund inflows

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:14 IST
Markets rally in early trade on firm global trends, foreign fund inflows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices rallied in early trade on Thursday, extending their winning run for the fourth day running, amid positive global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex climbed 333.95 points to 65,767.25 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 101.65 points to 19,545.65.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, JSW Steel, Wipro, Titan and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Jio Financial Services emerged as the laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets ended with gains on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 614.32 crore, according to exchange data.

''The near-term market outlook has turned distinctly positive with the US economy's soft landing narrative lifting sentiments globally and Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the moon boosting sentiments in India,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.31 per cent to USD 82.95 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 213.27 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 65,433.30 on Wednesday. The Nifty had gained 47.55 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 19,444.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023