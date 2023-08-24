Left Menu

Taxation Principles Reporting Bill passes third reading

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:41 IST
Taxation Principles Reporting Bill passes third reading
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A Bill that makes New Zealand’s tax system more open and transparent has passed third reading.

The Taxation Principles Reporting Bill will ensure that tax information is reported against a set of fundamental tax principles, every year, by Inland Revenue.

“Having good, consistent, publicly available information about the tax system is important,” Associate Revenue Minister Deborah Russell said.

“The Taxation Principles Reporting Bill requires reporting on the tax system to help fill the gaps in information available to the public and officials. 

"IRD will be required to report annually its performance against a set of tax principles, using the following measures: 

income distribution and income tax paiddistribution of exemptions from tax, and of lower rates of taxation:perceptions of integrity of the tax systemcompliance with the law by taxpayers. “This Bill has been well traversed and simply informs and improves understanding, with the goal of making taxation information accessible to all.

 “Regular reporting will ensure officials, politicians, and the public all have access to the same information. 

 “A good tax system aims to minimise compliance costs and provide certainty. Above all else, tax systems should also seek to uphold that most core value of New Zealand - fairness.

 “Reporting this information to the public will allow New Zealanders to make judgements about the system based on established facts, reported every year,” Deborah Russell said.

 The first report from Inland Revenue on the principles is due by the end of 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023