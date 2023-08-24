China stocks rise on dip-buying, improved sentiment
China stocks rebounded on Thursday as some investors bought the dip following recent slumps, while a rally in broader Asian markets also helped sentiment. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 1% by the midday recess, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 1.9% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.2%. ** Asian share markets rallied after blockbuster results from tech darling Nvidia boosted Wall Street overnight and a retreat in U.S. bond yields eased pressure on borrowing costs globally. A round of soft surveys on manufacturing had also revived hopes central banks were done tightening.
** "It's a good time for long-term investors to buy Chinese stocks, especially as currect valuation is low and attractive," said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management. ** Yang said the authorities were likely to introduce more measures to support economic recovery and boost investor sentiment for the capital market.
** China's securities regulator unveiled a package of measures on Friday aimed at reviving a faltering stock market. ** Artificial intelligence-related shares led gains in the market, after Nvidia far exceeded expectations with its quarterly revenue forecast on Wednesday and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock, sending its shares soaring after market hours.
** Shares in media, semiconductors rose 2.9% and 1.9% respectively, while liquor makers also jumped 2.5%. ** Foreign investors bought a net 2.9 billion yuan ($398.78 million) of Chinese shares so far in the day, snapping a 13-day selling streak.
** In Hong Kong, tech giants jumped 3.2% and mainland Chinese property developers added 2%. ($1 = 7.2721 yuan)
