Left Menu

New legislation for better public transport passes reading

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:58 IST
New legislation for better public transport passes reading
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Legislation replacing the outdated public transport model with a fairer system that supports paying bus drivers a decent wage, thereby retaining drivers and improving service reliability, passed its third reading last night.

The new Sustainable Public Transport Framework under the Regulation of Public Transport Bill supports the Government’s commitment to better public transport, Transport Minister David Parker said.

“National’s Public Transport Operating Model put profits before people. It cut transport subsidies and forced services to be contracted out, rewarding operators that paid lower wages to drivers. The result was drivers abandoning their jobs, creating chronic driver shortages and reduced service levels.

“This Government had to intervene to fix the driver shortages by paying for better wages and conditions over and above those locked in under National, along with allowing for some recruitment of migrant drivers.”

The new framework provides for long-term sustainability of public transport by ensuring fair and equitable treatment of workers throughout the system, through planning and service provision, David Parker said.

“Regional councils will be able to own assets and operate services if that is the best option for their communities. Collaboration will be encouraged between councils to plan inter-regional services and better-connect public transport infrastructure and services.

“A fairer and more sustainable public transport system will help improve pay and conditions for the workforce and make more liveable cities. These changes will create a more reliable system for the future,” David Parker said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023