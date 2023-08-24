Left Menu

Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK real estate fund to remain unlisted

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:13 IST
Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK real estate fund to remain unlisted
Credit Suisse Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK real estate fund will remain unlisted and not floated in an initial public offering planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, the Swiss bank, which is now a subsidiary of UBS, said on Thursday.

"Due to the renewed fall in trading volumes on the market for listed Swiss real estate funds compared with the previous year; (an IPO) would likely have led to significantly higher volatility in the event of a stock exchange listing," Credit Suisse said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023