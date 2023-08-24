BRICS set to invite Saudi Arabia to join - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:34 IST
Major emerging market nations are preparing to invite Saudi Arabia to join BRICS, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the talks.
Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) have agreed to expand their group, which would be the first expansion since 2010, the report said.
Egypt is another nation being invited to join, along with others in the Middle East, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- BRICS
- South Africa
- China
- Egypt
- Russia
- Bloomberg News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Navy sailor's mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hesitant on China deflation risk, bank jitters
China's Beijing reports 33 deaths from flooding, 18 still missing - state media
China's consumer prices swing into decline as deflation risks build
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hesitant on China inflation data, US bank jitters