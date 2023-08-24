J&K: 21 year-old-man feared drowned in Tawi River of Udhampur

A youth was feared drowned in the Tawi River in the Dibber area of Udhampur district, an official said on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Anwar Ul Haq said the word of the incident was received around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after receiving the information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said. "We received information around 5 pm (Wednesday) that a 21-year-old man had fallen into the Tawi River. NDRF personnel and the police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The NDRF deployed its boats and divers for the search operation but could not trace the missing person," the SP said.

Further reports are awaited. In a similar incident earlier this month, a teenage boy drowned in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

An official said the boy, identified as Wahid Fayaz, drowned while taking a bath in the lake. The body of the deceased was retrieved by locals with the help of rescue teams of River Police Srinagar and the SDRF, the official said. (ANI)

