China's customs authorities ban seafood from Japan after Fukushima plant starts wastewater release

PTI | Okuma | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:42 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Chinese customs authorities banned seafood from Japan in response to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant starting its wastewater release Thursday, customs authorities said in an announcement.

The ban starts immediately and will affect all imports of “aquatic products” including seafood, according to the notice. Authorities said they will “dynamically adjust relevant regulatory measures as appropriate to prevent the risks of nuclear-contaminated water discharge to the health and food safety of our country.”

