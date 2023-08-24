Left Menu

Over 400 bikes gutted in fire in bike showroom in Andhra's Vijayawada

Hundreds of two-wheelers were gutted in a huge fire that broke out in a bike showroom in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:00 IST
Over 400 bikes gutted in fire in bike showroom in Andhra's Vijayawada
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over 400 two-wheelers were gutted in a huge fire that broke out in a bike showroom in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Thursday. There was, however, no loss of life was reported in the blaze and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out in TVS showroom situated in KP Nagar area off the Chennai-Kolkata national highway. "When we reached, the showroom was entirely engulfed in fire and smoke. We controlled the fire in one and a half hours. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Out of 1000, 400-500 vehicles were gutted in the fire," said Sanakarao, District Fire Officer.

Financial loss is estimated to be worth crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

