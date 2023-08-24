Left Menu

JD-U announces 98-member national executive; Harivansh’s name missing

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) has announced a 98-member new national executive of the party.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:09 IST
JD-U announces 98-member national executive; Harivansh’s name missing
JDU President Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) has announced a 98-member new national executive of the party. JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh on Wednesday announced the new national executive.

A notable omission from the list is the name of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh from the national executive committee. All members of the party in both Houses of Parliament, except Harivansh, and all JD(U) ministers in the state cabinet figure in the list. "All MPs of the party are ex officio members of the national executive," said a party leader.

The party has 16 MPs, all from Bihar, in the Lok Sabha, and five, including Harivansh, in the Rajya Sabha. In an apparent bid to prepare the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this week announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The new CWC has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023