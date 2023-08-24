Delhi: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav to call on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, discuss road projects

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav is to call on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, at the latter's Delhi residence on Thursday. Several central road projects, which are being implemented in the state, will figure in their discussions, according to sources.

The meeting was originally scheduled for August 23 but was pushed back to Thursday, at 12.30 pm, due to unavoidable reasons, sources added. During the meeting with the Union minister, the Bihar deputy CM is also likely to raise the flagship 'Bharat Mala' project.

Straddling several states, the project involves the construction of tunnels, bypasses, and flyovers, aiming to facilitate hassle-free movement for commuters. "The deputy CM will discuss several stalled road infrastructure projects and seek approval of some proposed ones as well. The bridge project, parallel to Jayprakasjh Narayan (JP) Setu, will come up for discussion and approval will be sought for the elevated corridor between Anisabad to Didarganj in Patna," a source told ANI.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, the Bihar deputy CM arrived in Delhi along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The meeting is seen as part of the ongoing efforts by the Opposition parties to forge a united front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

