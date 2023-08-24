BRICS poised to invite new members to join bloc - sources

Left Menu

The BRICS group of developing nations was poised to invite new members on Thursday, official sources told Reuters, in a move that could pave the way for dozens of interested countries to join a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South".

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:51 IST
The BRICS group of developing nations was poised to invite new members on Thursday, official sources told Reuters, in a move that could pave the way for dozens of interested countries to join a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South". Agreement on expansion could also lend global clout to BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - at a time when geopolitical polarisation is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West.

Three sources with knowledge of an agreement between BRICS leaders meeting at a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa said the group had come to a consensus on admitting new members with some expected to be formally invited on Thursday. South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver an address Thursday morning stating the summit's outcomes.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Egypt would be invited to join. One of the three sources who spoke to Reuters said Argentina, Iran and the United Arab Emirates were also likely to be invited.

