Chandrayaan-3 is set to embark on an extraordinary lunar journey: INSPACe Chairman, Dr. Pawan Goenka

India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the lunar surface without any complications. Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), expressed profound enthusiasm for the successful landing. The mission represents a historic milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), demonstrating the nation's capabilities in the field of space exploration.

Dr Goenka said, "Chandrayaan-3 is set to embark on an extraordinary lunar journey, where its rover will traverse a distance of approximately half a kilometre on the moon's surface over the next 12 days, capturing vital images and data" Speaking to ANI after the successfull landing on the Lunar surface Dr Goenka said "This is a moment of immense pride, not only for ISRO scientists, leadership, and the ISRO Chairman but for the entire nation. It signifies the remarkable technical prowess that India possesses, particularly in the realm of space technology. From this point forward, we will witness the unfolding of a scientific adventure, with the rover's exploration over the next 14-15 days."

"The mission objective is to comprehensively study the southern pole, or southern hemisphere, of the moon", said Goenka. He emphasized that India had achieved a historic first by landing in a southern location, at approximately 69 degrees south latitude.

Over the next 12 days, the rover Pragyaan will traverse the lunar surface, while the lander will capture and transmit the data collected by the rover. This collaborative effort aims to unravel the mysteries of the moon's southern region, potentially yielding insights into lunar geology and composition. "This is undeniably one of the proudest moments that our nation has witnessed in recent times," Goenka declared, emphasizing the unity and achievement that this mission represents for the entire country.

As Chandrayaan-3 commences its lunar expedition, the world recognises India's endeavours in the realm of space exploration. The mission promises to broaden our understanding of the moon's territories and reaffirm India's position on the global space stage. (ANI)

