Mizoram bridge collapse; Rescue operations resume, 18 bodies recovered so far

The National Disaster Relief Force and Quick Response Team have recovered 18 bodies so far and rescued three injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizwal district.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:50 IST
Rescue operations resumed on Thursday at a construction site after an underconstruction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawal a day ago (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Search and rescue operations resumed on Thursday morning after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed a day ago in Mizoram's Aizawal district. A video clip shows JCB machines moving towards the construction site as rescue workers were sifting through the rubble to make sure there were no people trapped after the bridge collapsed.

The National Disaster Relief Force and Quick Response Team have recovered 18 bodies so far and rescued three injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizwal district. "The bodies will be embalmed and will be handed over to the railway department for transportation to respective home villages," read a statement by the government issued on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Sairang village located around 21 kms from district headquarters Aizawal at around 9.30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) while Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga expressed his condolences saying, "Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy." Railways authorities have formed a high-level committee to probe into the matter. (ANI)

