UP: Hearing in Atiq, Ashraf murder murder case today

The hearing in the murder case of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed will be held in the district court here on Thursday. All three accused will be presented in the Allahabad District Court here through video conferencing.

Recently, a lawyer was appointed for the three accused on the orders of the court. As no one was ready to fight their case. Gangsters Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by the accused posing as journalists on April 15 night this year in Prayagraj.

All three assailants -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- were sent to judicial custody by the district court. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)