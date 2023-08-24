TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, NCP MP Sule wish ISRO on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission 

Wishes continue to pour in for ISRO after the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. Joining the chorus of well wishers on Thursday were Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking to ANI, TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "I am very proud of it. I watched it live and I am very happy".

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule told ANI, "This is ISRO's (Indian Space and Research Organisation) success and this is quite obvious. Our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru always concentrated on promoting Science in the country. There has to be a scientific temper in India. I feel that it is more of the ISRO's success than that of the government". In a monumental achievement that garnered praise from across the globe, Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, successfully accomplished a soft landing on the moon's south pole on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said "India is now on the moon". The Prime Minister, who is in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing virtually.

ISRO chief S Somanath on Wednesday congratulated the people of the country on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said, "India is on the moon". Former ISRO Chief K Sivan said, "We are really excited to see this grand success. For this, we have been waiting for the last four years. This success is sweet news for us and for the entire nation."

India is now among the four countries after the USA, Russia and China to have left its footprints on the moon. However, India is the very first country to have landed on the moon's south pole. (ANI)

