Neeraj Bawania acquitted in MCOCA case, former MLA Shokeen convicted for non-appearance

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday acquitted jailed gangster Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawania, his brother Pankaj Sehrawat, his maternal uncle and former MLA Rambeer Shokeen and other accused in a case filed under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) eight years ago. This case was filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2015.

However, the court convicted Shokeen for non-appearance before the court even after the proclamation against him. Special MP-MLA Court Judge Geetanjali Goel on Wednesday acquitted the accused, Pankaj Sherawat, Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawania, Naveen Dabas alias Bali and Rahul Dabas alias Kala, saying they were acquitted of the offence under Section 3 of MCOCA.

The accused, Rambeer Shokeen, was acquitted of the offences under Section 3 (2), 3(3), 3 (5) and Section 4 of MCOCA and convicted for the offence under Section 174-A (non-appearance before the court) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court directed the acquitted accused to furnish a bail bond under the terms of Section 437-A of CrPC.

The court granted time for furnishing the same and put the matter for the next hearing on August 26. The accused, except Rambeer Shokeen, must be released forthwith, if not wanted in any other case, the court ordered on August 23.

The court also directed the state to furnish an affidavit of expenses incurred by the prosecuting agency within two days in terms of the judgment of the Delhi High Court in the Karan vs. State NCT of Delhi. "This being a matter pertaining to an MLA needs to be disposed of expeditiously," the court ruled.

The court will hear further arguments on Shokeen's sentence on August 26. Advocate M S Khan appeared for accused Neeraj Bawania and Advocate Sumeet Shokeen for convict Rambeer Shokeen. (ANI)

