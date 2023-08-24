Bandh in West Bengal’s Siliguri over minor girl's murder

A 12-hour general strike has been called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday to protest against the murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Siliguri. DCP Abhishek Gupta of Siliguri Metropolitan Police said that the accused in the murder case has been arrested.

"The minor girl was murdered at an abandoned place in Siliguri's Matigara area on Monday, as she was returning home from her school. The person who allegedly attempted to assault the minor girl sexually and then killed her has been arrested," the DCP said. Heavy police force has been deployed in sensitive areas of the city. All shops are closed and only a few government and private vehicles are plying on the roads.

Former state tourism minister and mayor of Siliguri, Goutam Deb termed it a very shameful incident. "We have faith in the judiciary system and justice will be delivered to the deceased and her family. Organisations like VHP are always trying to disturb Bengal," the Mayor said.

The body of the girl was found by the local inhabitants in the forested area in Matigara. A brick, which was apparently used to kill the minor by smashing her head, was also recovered from the location, police said.

The accused was arrested from his house on Monday night and has been taken into police custody for two weeks, police said. (ANI)

