“Thrilled at magnificent achievement”: Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 success

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed her joy at ISRO creating history with soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon and said “it is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation”.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:37 IST
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has expressed her joy at ISRO creating history with soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon and said "it is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation". In a letter to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chief S Somanath, Sonia Gandhi  said that she was thrilled by ISRO's "magnificient achievement".

"This is to let you know how thrilled I was by ISRO's magnificent achievement last evening. It is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation," she said. The Congress leader noted that ISRO's outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades and it has had remarkable leaders and a spirit of collective endeavour has always driven it.

"It's being anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties that has contributed to its great successes," she said. "I wish the entire ISRO fraternity all the very best and extend my warm greetings to each and every member of it on this momentous occasion," she added.

Chandrayaan-3 lander 'Vikram' touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to achieve the feat. India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

