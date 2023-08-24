Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates State Youth festival in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the State Youth festival in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The State Youth Festival 2023 is being held at the Kalaivanar Arena in Chennai district.

The inaugural event was organized by the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department along with the Tamil Nadu State National Service Scheme (NSS) cell. While speaking to ANI at the inaugural event, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers were a big support system and had worked hard for the welfare of the public during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to the NSS students present at the event, he stressed the importance of knowledge and said that students should pay close attention to their education and should participate in at least one sports activity for a healthy life. "Education should always come first, everyone should concentrate and study well. Pay close attention when studying and play at least one sport for physical fitness and a long, healthy life," the TN minister said.

"Everyone needs to be more active on social media and avoid believing anything or anyone blindly. Ask questions whenever you have any doubts. This will help everyone utilise social media more safely" added the minister. Tamil Nadu Minister of Health Ma. Subramanian, IAS Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra, Member Secretary Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Tamil Nadu J Meghanatha Reddy and Tamil Nadu Sports Department officials participated in the program.

NSS students from across Tamil Nadu also participated in the program. (ANI)

