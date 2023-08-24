Putin to BRICS: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:49 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.
In a video link, Putin said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.
