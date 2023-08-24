Putin to BRICS: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.

In a video link, Putin said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.

