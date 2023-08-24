G20 Summit in Delhi: All geared up to provide comprehensive security, says police

All the units of the Delhi police are making arrangements to provide comprehensive security as per requirement, said Special Cell CP Delhi Police HS Dhaliwal on Thursday as the national capital gears up for the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20). "G20 is a big event, India is hosting it for the first time, all the heads of state will come, all the units of Delhi Police are making their own arrangements so that comprehensive security can be provided, many more details from the special cell So we cannot share with you," the Special CP told ANI.

He further said that the women commandos of the force have been given special marks training and they will be deployed as per requirement. "Invisible security will also be there, we cannot share much about it, but the visible security will be as much as it is required," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi police authorities announced to have chalked out a detailed traffic plan with necessary arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the national capital during the event. While speaking to ANI on the traffic arrangements during the summit, Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP (Traffic) said, "Delhi traffic police have made a detailed plan. Arrangements have been made for railway services, bus services, emergency and essential services. Essential services won't be affected anywhere in the national capital."

Special CP (traffic) Yadav further said that entry of ambulance services will be open everywhere and that a dedicated helpline from the Ambulance Assistance Control Room will also be made available." "There are arrangements for special bike riders to facilitate ambulances, efforts for the hassle-free supply of essential commodities and entry restrictions for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) on borders, railways, and three-seater auto rickshaws (TSR) in Lutyens," he added.

"The Delhi Traffic Police is completely vigilant. There will be heavy traffic diversions in all areas including the NDMC area, so that the ambulance services are not affected", said police. The Delhi Police started preparations a few months ago and have been training staff who are to be deployed at various locations.

In addition, police are training their staff to handle chemical and biological weapons and also focus on their soft skills. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society. (ANI)

