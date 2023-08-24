SECL partners with Pelma Collieries to operate opencast mine under MDO mode

SECL’s Pelma mine will become the first opencast mine in Chhattisgarh under MDO (Mine Developer and Operator) mode. South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has signed an agreement with Pelma Collieries to operate Pelma opencast mine located in Raigarh area.

According to the agreement, Pelma Collieries will operate the mine for the next 20 years, under which Pelma Collieries will be responsible for all activities related to designing, financing, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the project. A total of more than 219 million tonnes of coal is proposed to be extracted from the mine during a period of 20 years, with an annual target of 15 million tonnes of coal. High quality G-12 grade coal will be extracted from the mine.

MDO mode is a novel concept of mine operation under which Government and private enterprises will work together to fulfil the country's energy needs. This will help in expansion of coal production of SECL and will play an important role in achieving 1 billion tonne production target of Coal India.

SECL has succeeded in starting its old and closed mines on MDO mode. Ketki UG of Bishrampur area has achieved the distinction of becoming the first coal mine in India to produce coal on MDO mode. On the other hand, Letter of Award has also been issued to Kalyani UG Mine of Bhatgaon area for operating it on MDO - revenue sharing model. Along with this, SECL is also working towards starting other projects on MDO mode.

SECL Raigarh area is a strategically important coalfield in terms of coal reserve and the Area will majorly contribute towards the total production of SECL in the coming future. It is the third largest coalfield in the country with an estimated coal reserve of about 1900 million tonnes. Rail corridor is also being developed in this area by SECL for speedy evacuation of coal.

(With Inputs from PIB)