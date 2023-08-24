Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Enforcement Directorate arrests 4 in online money laundering case

The accused were produced in a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) court in Raipur on Wednesday, officials said.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested four people including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in connection with the money laundering case linked to the online Mahadev App. The accused were produced in a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) court in Raipur on Wednesday, officials said. As per information from the ED, "ASI Chandrabhushan Verma of Chhattisgarh Police, along with Satish Chandrakar, Hawala operators Anil and Sunil Dammani were arrested under the provisions of PMLA 2002 in the ongoing money laundering investigation into the Mahadev Online Book APP case."

The ED have granted the custody of the accused for 6 days for further questioning. The ED further said that search operations were conducted at multiple locations on August 21 and August 23 and various incriminating documents were seized.  (ANI)

