Making efforts to restore roads, bring normalcy: Himachal CM Sukhu

In order to restore the roads and bring normalcy to the disaster-hit state, all earnest efforts are being made, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to restore the roads and bring normalcy to the disaster-hit state, all efforts are being made, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday. "The state government is making earnest efforts to restore the roads and bring normalcy, until then the concerned district administrations have been directed to make adequate arrangements for the boarding and lodging of those affected at no cost," the chief minister said in a statement.

CM Sukhu said that the state government was providing all possible help to the people stuck in the wake of heavy rain and landslides causing road blockades in the districts of Kullu and Mandi. He further said that the National Highway between Mandi-Kullu has been severely impacted due to heavy landslides near Pandoh and it would take some time to restore it.

"The district administration has set up two relief camps along the stretch of Pandoh and Aut in Mandi district offering shelter, food and other essential commodities to those stranded. On Wednesday food packets were distributed to over 800 people in these relief camps whereas an additional 150 individuals were being provided food at Bajaura relief camp in Kullu," he said. The CM said that various voluntary organizations, including the Red Cross Society, and local people were also coming forward to distribute food and other essential commodities necessary arrangements have been put in place at all the relief camps and proper arrangement of food, water and essential amenities was being ensured to the stranded free of cost adding that the people stuck up will be safely evacuated.

The Chief Minister said that the current monsoon season has wreaked havoc on the State, resulting in huge loss of life and property. He said that more than 350 persons have lost their lives and estimated losses to the State exceeded Rs 12,000 crore.

The state government was committed to ensuring the well-being of everyone and was working tirelessly round the clock to provide every possible help to the needy in this hour of distress, he added. He said that the safety of every individual was of paramount importance to us. The government has provided adequate funds for expediting the muck removal works and restoration of roads.

The state has reported 113 landslides this monsoon season. A total of 224 lives have been lost in the monsoon fury in Himachal while another 117 died in rain-related accidents so far, stated a government bulletin earlier. (ANI)

