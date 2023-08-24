CRPF switches to indigenous software to screen personnel for VIP protection

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recently switched to indigenously developed software for psychological screening of personnel prior to their induction in dignitary protection teams. Computerised Psychological Screening System (COPSYSS) is a software designed and developed by Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Recently, DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V Kamar, handed over the software to the Director General of CRPF, Sujoy Lal Thaosen, for implementation in the force. A senior CRPF officer said the software is at par with the internationally acclaimed Vienna Test System (VTS), which is considered one of the toughest selection processes.

"The test is not for the entire force. It is only for personnel, who have been selected for the security of dignitaries. The test will help us in profiling personnel before they are inducted for providing security to dignitaries," the officer said. The Computerised Psychological Screening System is considered the need of the hour for the force in view of the growing number of dignitaries.

It has been customised in accordance with the requirement of the force and issues personnel on duty to protect dignitaries they commonly deal with, the officer said. "In the test, we look for reaction time, better decision making in adverse situations, stress management, teamwork and other issues that personnel on dignitaries' duty face during the job. The software has been inducted and the first batch will undergo the test soon," another CRPF officer said.

The indigenous physiological test system will help in the selection of candidates for escorting dignitaries. The force has a tough system in place for physical fitness but this test will ensure sharp mental fitness, the officer said.

However, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has been undergoing the Vienna Test System (VTS) for at least 15 years, and the National Security Guard (NSG) has switched to VTS in 2017. Earlier, NSG commandos had to undergo the Military Psychology Test developed by DRDO.

The CRPF provides static and mobile security to VIP protectees. Z-plus advanced security liaison (ASL) is the second highest level of protection after SPG cover. (ANI)

