Left Menu

SC sets aside Rajasthan High Court order in rape case against MLA’s son, asks accused to surrender

The Supreme Court has set aside a Rajasthan High Court order which granted bail to a rape accused, who is the son of a sitting MLA, and asked him to surrender within two weeks

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:40 IST
SC sets aside Rajasthan High Court order in rape case against MLA’s son, asks accused to surrender
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has set aside a Rajasthan High Court order which granted bail to a rape accused, who is the son of a sitting MLA, and asked him to surrender within two weeks. The top court noted that the accused Deepak is the son of MLA Johari Lal and could influence the witnesses.

"The fact that accused Deepak is the son of sitting MLA would disclose the domineering influence he would wield not only in delaying the proceedings but also in pressurizing the witnesses to either resile from their statement given during the course of investigation, or pose a threat to them from deposing against accused on their failure to act according to his dictates, or induce them to testify as per his dictates or to help the defence of the accused," the Supreme court noted. The top court was hearing an appeal challenging an order dated April 6 passed by a single judge of the High Court of Rajasthan. The court had given bail to the accused.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Mandawar in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The FIR was registered in March 2022 alleging gang rape, threat of making video of the crime viral besides extortion. The accused were booked under provisions of the POCSO Act and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023