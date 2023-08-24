Left Menu

Will soon seek Cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption mandate: Power minister R K Singh

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will soon seek Union Cabinets approval for a mandate on the use of green hydrogen in different industries.As per the consumption mandate, various industries especially petroleum, steel and fertilizers, would be mandated to consume certain proportion of green hydrogen.At present various industries use hydrogen produced using energy from non-fossil fuel-based sources.Basically that green hydrogen consumption mandate fixation is in process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:16 IST
Will soon seek Cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption mandate: Power minister R K Singh
R K Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will soon seek Union Cabinet's approval for a mandate on the use of green hydrogen in different industries.

As per the consumption mandate, various industries especially petroleum, steel and fertilizers, would be mandated to consume certain proportion of green hydrogen.

At present various industries use hydrogen produced using energy from non-fossil fuel-based sources.

''Basically that (green hydrogen consumption) mandate fixation is in process. By and large, we have had the discussions and we have come up with some figures, and we will go to the cabinet soon,'' Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said at the BNEF Summit here.

''We have had discussions with the concerned ministries on this,'' he said, adding that most ministries want the mandates to be small to start with, ''but I want a larger mandate for obvious reasons''.

The minister explained that the government amended the Energy Conservation Act, which gives power to the government to lay down mandates for changing the feedstock from fossil to non-fossil.

''So I can mandate fertilizer, petroleum (industries) etc. For instance, I can ask fertilizer and petroleum (units) that you are using grey hydrogen or get ammonia and certain percentage of that has to be green from this year onwards. Gradually escalating it so that 100 per cent of that is green hydrogen,'' he said.

At present the ministry is debating with stakeholders the issue of the proportion of green hydrogen for industries.

This assumes significance in view of the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched by the government earlier this year.

On 4th January 2023, the Union Cabinet had approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore from FY24 to FY30.

The overarching objective of the mission is to make India a global hub for production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The mission is expected to reduce Rs 1 lakh crore worth of fossil fuel imports and nearly 50 million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023