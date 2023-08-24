Saudi foreign minister: looking forward to more cooperation with BRICS nations

Saudi Arabia is looking forward to developing more cooperation with BRICS nations, its foreign minister said on Thursday.

"We look forward to develop this cooperation to create new developmental and economic opportunities and elevate our relationship to the aspired level," Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a BRICS summit.

Prince Faisal also said the kingdom will also continue to be a reliable source of energy and had the tools to maintain stable energy markets.

