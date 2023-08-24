Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:20 IST
Saudi foreign minister: looking forward to more cooperation with BRICS nations
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Saudi Arabia is looking forward to developing more cooperation with BRICS nations, its foreign minister said on Thursday.

"We look forward to develop this cooperation to create new developmental and economic opportunities and elevate our relationship to the aspired level," Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a BRICS summit.

Prince Faisal also said the kingdom will also continue to be a reliable source of energy and had the tools to maintain stable energy markets.

