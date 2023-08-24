Left Menu

Generic drug prescription mandate faces execution challenges; unlikely to impact profitability of cos: Fitch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:25 IST
Generic drug prescription mandate faces execution challenges; unlikely to impact profitability of cos: Fitch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government guidelines mandating physicians prescribe only generic drug names face execution challenges and are unlikely to impact profitability of pharmaceutical companies in the domestic market, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

The domestic pharmaceutical market is mainly a branded generics market in which pharma companies sell off-patented drugs under their own brand names with varying prices, Fitch said in a statement.

A sizeable erosion in branded generics sales share could affect Indian pharma companies’ profitability, as sharply lower average prices will outweigh potential benefits from lower marketing costs, it said.

''Even so, we think the new guidelines are unlikely to trigger an immediate shift away from branded generics. We believe the implementation faces practical challenges as India’s less stringent drug quality norms may lead to variability in drug quality and efficacy among various manufacturers,'' it noted.

Besides, the mandate may shift the decision-making process about the choice of drug manufacturer from physicians to pharmacists who may not be adequately qualified or lack alignment with the interests of patient safety and drug efficacy, it said.

The latest guidelines are part of the government’s efforts to improve healthcare affordability by promoting the use of unbranded generic medicines that cost up to 80-90 per cent less than the branded versions in some cases, Fitch stated.

The efforts, which include setting up a nationwide chain of generic-focused pharmacy stores, have supported an uptick in sales share of trade generics or the drugs sold without physicians’ involvement, it added.

''Still, branded generics continue to account for more than 75 per cent share by volume and 90 per cent by value. This is because of concerns around continuous availability and quality that have limited their traction in non-rural markets in India,'' it said.

According to the new regulations issued by the National Medical Commission, all doctors must prescribe generic drugs, failing which they will be penalised and even their licence to practice may be suspended for a period.

NMC in its 'Regulations relating to Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners' has also asked doctors to avoid prescribing branded generic drugs.

The NMC regulations notified on August 2 stated that India’s out-of-pocket spending on medications accounts for a major proportion of public spending on healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023