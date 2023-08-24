Left Menu

G20 ministers to reach broad consensus on all trade-related issues: Goyal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:44 IST
G20 ministers to reach broad consensus on all trade-related issues: Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday exuded confidence that the G20 ministers of trade and investment would be able to reach a broad consensus on all trade-related issues at the two-day meeting here.

Representatives of the G20 countries have gathered here for the two-day trade and investment ministerial meeting. They are deliberating on five priority areas of trade for growth and prosperity, trade and resilient global value chain, integrating MSMEs in global trade, logistics for trade, and World Trade Organisation (WTO) reforms.

On the first day of the ministers' meeting here, the discussions centred on the topic of 'Multilateral Trade for Global Growth and Prosperity' which included exchange of views on how trade can work for developing nations and reforms in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The second session of the day was 'Inclusive and Resilient Trade' which focussed on the issues of trade and resilient value global value chains and integrating Micro Small and Medium industries in world trade.

''There has been significant progress in the deliberations at various levels to come up with a strong outcome document and I have the confidence looking at the first session this morning that we will all be able to agree on a broad consensus on all trade-related issues where we can all come out with a strong outcome document and chairs' text reflecting the desire of the whole world to see greater prosperity across continents,” Goyal told reporters here.

On the last day of the meeting on Friday, a session on Leveraging Technology for Paperless Trade is scheduled and the curtains will come down on the discussions with the adoption of the G-20 Trade and Investment Ministerial statement.

Logistics for trade include reliability of international trade and cargo operations, developing logistics infrastructure and promoting international paperless transactions that would reduce transaction costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023