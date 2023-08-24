Left Menu

J-K: Nisar Rahi’s Literary Legacy Celebrated at Pahari Conference in Rajouri

The two-day Pahari conference, jointly organised by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages and Dabistan e Himala- Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri, resonated with intellectual fervour as it paid homage to the revered late Nisar Rahi.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:56 IST
J-K: Nisar Rahi’s Literary Legacy Celebrated at Pahari Conference in Rajouri
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day Pahari conference, jointly organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages and Dabistan e Himala- Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri, resonated with intellectual fervour as it paid homage to the revered late Nisar Rahi. The conference, which was recently held at the Himalayan College campus, showcased the influential contributions of Nisar Rahi to the literary world and underscored the significance of preserving regional languages and cultures.

Haseeb Mughal, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, who chaired the event, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Nisar Rahi's impact on our literary heritage is immeasurable. This conference is a testament to his enduring legacy and the power of literature to bridge cultures and generations." The conference's first day witnessed the unveiling of two literary gems - 'TARASHE,' a compilation of thought-provoking essays by Nisar Rahi himself, and 'REMEMBERING NISAR RAHI,' a tribute in verse and prose by eminent personalities. This poignant release highlighted the profound impact Rahi had on both his peers and successors.

Literary figures dedicated research papers to "Nisar Rahi's devotion to the Pahari language and literature is exemplified by the scholarly discussions that took place during this conference. His work continues to inspire and guide us in our creative pursuits." Participants in the research paper session delved into Rahi's literary contributions, unravelling the intricate layers of his writings. These discussions underscored the importance of nurturing linguistic diversity and showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Head  of the Himala-Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri said, "Our collaboration with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages aims to ignite a passion for regional languages among the youth. Nisar Rahi's life and work serve as a guiding light in this endeavour." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023