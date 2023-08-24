AIIMS Bhopal doctors succeed in surgically removing Fetus-in-Fetu case

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Bhopal) doctors have succeeded in surgically removed a Fetus-in-Fetu, a rare congenital anomaly in which a partially formed fetus is found within the body of its twin, the hospital said. A five-month-old girl child from Satna was brought to a physician with complaints of abdominal distension since she was one month old and which gradually progressed.

The physician referred the child to AIIMS Bhopal on the suspicion of abdominal cancer. A team of pediatric surgeons and anaesthetists, including Dr Pramod Sharma, Dr Roshan Chanchlani, Dr Ankit K, Dr Zainab Ahmad, Dr Pratik and Dr Preeti, meticulously planned and executed the complex operation, according to a statement from the hospital.

The team successfully removed the vestigial twin weighing about 300 grams from the child's abdominal cavity after a surgical procedure. It took about three hours and required intricate precision due to the close proximity of the fetus with the blood vessels supplying the intestine and spleen, according to a statement.

According to a release, the complex procedure, performed by the team of skilled surgeons and anaesthetists, exemplifies the institute's commitment to exceptional patient care and medical innovation as envisioned by its Executive Director, Prof Ajai Singh. This intricate medical condition poses unique challenges due to its rarity and complex nature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)