BRICS bank can help African countries' to tackle urgent challenges
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:13 IST
The New Development Bank created by BRICS countries in 2015 can help finance African countries' projects to tackle their most urgent challenges, the bank's president Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday.
The BRICS countries are "good partners" for Africa, former Brazilian President Rousseff said in a speech in Johannesburg. The BRICS bank will finance physical and digital infrastructure projects in Africa as well as educational ones, she said.
