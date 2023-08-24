Bihar: Locals hold protest against administration over killing of Patna councillor’s husband Nilesh Mukhiya

Locals on Thursday held a protest against the administration over the killing of Patna councillor's husband Nilesh Mukhiya who succumbed to his injuries after battling for 22 days for his life at AIIMS Delhi. A heavy police force has been deployed on the spot.

Nilesh Mukhiya- a BJP leader and husband of Patna councillor Suchita Singh was shot at near Patna Kurji More on July 31 and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Notably, 5 bullets were recovered from the spot of the incident.

Patna Police, administration and Bihar government, following the broad daylight attack, are facing huge criticism for failing to intact the law and order situation of the city. Agitating protesters were demonstrating against the administration and Bihar government demanding justice for the late BJP leader.

They were also demanding stringent actions against those who were involved in Mukhiya's murder. "The accused should be brought to justice. Whoever is behind it, should be hanged," said a woman who was also protesting against the government.

Another protestor alleged that law and order have totally collapsed in the state. "Bihar government's system has totally collapsed. Law and order have fully deteriorated in the state. The administration which has the responsibility to protect the citizens, has failed. If a leader like him (Nilesh Mukhiya) can be shot, so think about the common people in the state," she said.

Nilesh Yadav alias Nilesh Mukhia was the husband of BJP councillor Suchita Singh, who is a ward councillor from ward number 22 in Kurji locality. Nilesh Mukhiya was on his way to his office in a car when he was shot at by four bike-borne assailants at gate number 66 of Kurji Mor on July 31.

Nilesh Mukhiya had sustained seven gunshot injuries including five in the neck, one on the jaw and another on his leg. The last rites of Nilesh Mukhiya will be performed at Digha Ghat. (ANI)

