China securities regulator encourages funds to boost equity investment

China's securities regulator said on Thursday that it was encouraging medium and long-term investors, such as state pension funds and wealth management funds, to increase their equity investments.

Policy coordination will be strengthened to provide more support for medium and long-term funds participating in the capital market, China Securities Regulatory Commission said after meeting with pension funds, big banks and major insurers.

